Neymar Jr has returned to Paris Saint Germain training after spending time on the sidelines. The 28-year-old has been out of action since facing Lyon in early December. A heavy challenge from Thiago Mendes forced the South American superstar to miss a substantial amount of football action, which affected the Parisians' performance in the league, resulting in the sacking of Thomas Tuchel. Neymar Joins Maracana Stadium’s ‘Walk of Fame’.

New manager Mauricio Pochettino will be delighted with the return of the Brazilian, giving him some boost going into a tough period of fixtures, given the absence of several other superstars due to several injuries. The 28-year-old has been nursing an ankle injury but could return to the field soon.

Neymar Returns

Mauricio Pochettino recorded his first victory as a PSG boss after the Parisians defeated Brest at home in Ligue 1 clash. However, the Argentine manager has his hands full as the team faces rival Marseille in the domestic cup final without a number of key players missing along with the returning Brazilian.

Presnel Kimpembe and Leandro Paredes have been nursing knocks, along with Mauro Icardi, Danilo Pereira, Juan Bernat, Layvin Kurzawa and Alessandro Florenzi. Rafinha, meanwhile, has been ruled out after contracting Covid-19.

Neymar has been joined by Kimpembe and Paredes in training. However, it is unlikely that Mauricio Pochettino will risk the trio for this game. Meanwhile, Kurzawa, Florenzi and Icardi were all included in the matchday squad for a 3-0 win over Brest.

