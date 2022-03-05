Paris Saint Germain will travel to take on Nice in the latest round of Ligue 1 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice, France on March 05, 2022 (Saturday night) as both teams aim for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Nice vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Lionel Messi Slammed by PSG Teammates, Labelled as 'Burden' By Former Winger Jerome Rothen.

Both the teams met each other earlier this year in the French Cup and it was Nice that came out on top in a penalty shootout. They will be hoping for a similar result in order to take over second place from Marseille. Meanwhile, PSG have a 15-point lead at the top of the table and will be hoping to extend the gap.

When is for Nice vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Season Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

Nice vs PSG match in Ligue 1 will be played at the Riviera Stadium in Nice on March 06, 2022 (Sunday). The league clash has a scheduled start time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Nice vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Fans in India can watch the Nice vs PSG Ligue 1 match live on their television sets through Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcasters of Ligue 1 2021-22 matches in India. VH1 is likely to telecast the game on TV.

Nice vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Streaming Online in India

Football fans in India can also live stream the Nice vs PSG Ligue 1 2021-22 match on the Voot app and website. JioTV would also provide live streaming of this match in India.

