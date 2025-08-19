Nigeria National Football Team vs Congo National Football Team African Nations Championship 2025 Live Streaming: Nigeria will be facing Congo in a Group D clash in the African Nations Championship this evening with Nigeria struggling with two losses in their opening two games. The side will be under pressure as they head into this game on the back of a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of a Sudan. Congo on the other hand have been held to a draw in their two matches and they will hope to secure their first win here. They are currently third in the points table behind Sudan and Senegal. Santos FC Sack Coach Cleber Xavier After Humiliating 0–6 Defeat in Santos vs Vasco da Gama Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match.

Leonard Ngenge had a poor game against Sudan and his misery was compounded with an own goal. He alongside Nduka Junior will need to be at their very best in defence and keep the Congo attackers at bay. Raymond Rochukwu is their key performer in midfield as it will be on him to carve out openings for the forward players. Hadi Haruna will lead the attack with Anthony Ijoma and Sikiru Alimi on the wings.

Japhet Eloi Mankou Nguembete will be featuring in the lone striker role for Congo in this tie with Gosim Duvan Elenga as the no 10 behind him. Elie Andzouono and Dechan Moussavou will use their pace to create chances out wide. Gédéon Nongo will sit deep and try and shield the backline for the team.

Nigeria vs Congo African Nations Championship 2025 Match Details

Match Nigeria vs Congo Date Tuesday, August 19 Time 10:30 PM (IST) Venue Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium, Tanzania Live Streaming, Telecast Details SuperSport and BeinSport (Live Streaming)

When is Nigeria vs Congo African Nations Championship 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

The Nigeria National Football Team will clash with the Congo National Football Team in African Nations Championship 2025 on Tuesday, August 19. The Nigeria vs Congo African Nations Championship 2025 Football match will be played at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium, Tanzania and will begin at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Neymar Jr Presented With Commemorative Jersey for Completing 250 Appearances for Santos FC Ahead of Santos vs Vasco da Gama Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Nigeria vs Congo African Nations Championship 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the African Nations Championship 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch the Nigeria vs Congo African Nations Championship match live telecast on any TV channel. For Nigeria vs Congo African Nations Championship 2025 online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Nigeria vs Congo African Nations Championship 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately there is no official streaming partner of the African Nations Championship 2025 in India. Fans in India will not be able to watch Nigeria vs Congo match live streaming. But the worldwide audience can get the live streaming viewing option of the Nigeria vs Congo African Nations Championship match on SuperSport and BeinSport app and website. Nigeria will be under pressure in this tie and that could prove to be their downfall in the end.

