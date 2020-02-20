NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2019–20 Live Streaming on Hotstar: Check Live Football Score, Watch Free Telecast of NEUFC vs HYD in Indian Super League 6 on TV and Online

NorthEast United FC (Photo Credits: IANS)

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Online Streaming and Live Telecast: Both teams have already been knocked out of the contention for playoffs and are playing for pride in Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20. But both NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC will hope they end ISL 6 on a winning note and prepare for the next edition with boosted confidence. NorthEast United FC are winless in their last 12 games in ISL 2019-20 while Hyderabad FC have done worse and are winless in their last 14 games this season. But NorthEast United FC beat Hyderabad FC 1-0 when both these teams met earlier in the league and they will hope to complete a double over the bottom-placed franchise while Hyderabad FC will eye revenge. NorthEast United FC Vs Hyderabad FC - Live Football Score.

Hyderabad FC will finish last in the points table but a win in their final game will go a long way in determining their performances next season. The ISL debutants managed only one win in ISL 6 and face the danger of registering the record of the lowest number of points by an ISL team in a single season of the league. Chennaiyin FC, who finished at the bottom last season with only nine points, currently hold the record but anything less than a win against NorthEast will make Hyderabad FC own it. The home side are missing Redeem Tlang, Jose Leudo, Rakesh Pradhan and Wayne Vaz through suspensions. NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20.

When is NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Indian Super League encounter between NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC will be played at the Indira Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. The NEUFC vs HYD match is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 20, 2020 (Thursday).

How to Watch Live Telecast of NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match?

Live Telecast of NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2019-20 match will be available on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the NEUFC vs HYD match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match?

Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL encounter for its online fans in India. Fans can also follow live action of the match on JIO TV. Meanwhile, fans can also follow LatestLY for the live score updates of NEUFC vs HYD match.

NorthEast United FC are placed second from bottom and irrespective of the result in their penultimate game of the season, the Highlanders will remain there. But they have two matches in hand and a win in both can help them finish as high as seventh in the points table. Hyderabad are playing their final game this season and with only 7 points from 17 matches, they remain at the bottom.