Former Premier League champions Liverpool would get their campaign up and running against Norwich City on Saturday, The match would be played at Carrow Road and would start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Jurgen Klopp and his side would definitely be happy with the return of stalwart defender Virgil Van Dijk, who had missed a good part of his side's matches with an injury last season. With a fully fit defensive line and the likes of Mohammed Salah leading the attack, Liverpool would hope that they get off to a good start in a season where they aspire to challenge for the title alongside Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United. If Salah scores, then he would become the first player in the Premier League to score in the opening matches of five successive Premier League seasons. Brentford 2-0 Arsenal, EPL 2021-22 Result: Gunners Lose Season Opener

Norwich City meanwhile would also aim for a good start after gaining promotion to the top-flight league this time. With the likes of Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki, the newly promoted club would want to capitalize on home support and cause an upset. Below are the live streaming details for this match:

When is Norwich City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Norwich City vs Liverpool match in Premier League 2021-22 will be played at Carrow Road in Norwich. The game will be held on August 14, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Norwich City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Norwich City vs Liverpool match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Norwich City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Norwich City vs Liverpool match on Disney+Hotstar.

