Nottingham Forest will be taking on Arsenal in their upcoming English Premier League 2022-23 match on Saturday, May 20. The game will take place in City Ground, Nottingham and has a starting time of 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Having led the league for most part of the season, Arsenal are currently in the second position in the table with 81 points from 36 matches. They are four points behind Manchester City, having played one match extra. At this point, they can only win their remaining matches and hope City drop points a lot of points. On the other hand, Nottingham are currently struggling at 16th place. They are three points above safety and a win in this match will be a huge result for them. Today, in this article, let's take a look at the live telecast and live streaming details of the Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal match. Premier League: Phil Jones Set to Leave Manchester United After 12 Years.

Going into the Arsenal game, Nottingham Forest have a huge list of unavailable players. Giulian Biancone, Dean Henderson, Scott McKenna, Omar Richards, Neco Williams and Chris Wood are all out with injuries. Meanwhile, there are doubts over the availability of Jack Colback, Emmanuel Dennis and Gustavo Scarpa. Keylor Navas will have to be at his best under the bar for Nottingham Forest. Meanwhile, Nottingham will be dependent on the trio of Brennan Johnson, Taiwo Awoniyi and Morgan Gibbs-White for scoring goals.

On the other hand, Arsenal will be missing the services of Mohamed Elneny, William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu. Gabriel Martinelli and Oleksandr Zinchenko are doubtful for this clash. In place of them, Lenadro Trosasard and Kieran Tierney are expected to start in Arsenal's left-wing and left-back positions. The trio of Granit Xhaka, Jorginho and Martin Odegaard will look to control the midfield. Bukayo Saka will keep his place in the right wing and Gabriel Jesus will be leading the lines for the Gunners.

When is Liverpool vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Nottingham Forest will lock horns with Arsenal in their upcoming Premier League 2022-23 game on Saturday, May 20. The match is set to begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at City Ground, Nottingham. Erling Haaland, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane Shortlisted for Premier League 2022-23 Player of the Season Award.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports Network channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of this game on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Fans however will need to take a subscription to watch the live streaming of this match. Arsenal will be desperate to get the win and they should secure an easy victory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2023 02:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).