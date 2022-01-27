Inform Hyderabad FC is all set to take on Odisha FC in the ISL 2021-22 match. The game will be held at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa. In this article, we will bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's talk about the preview of the game. Both teams have played 12 games in the ISL 2021-22 so far. So Joy Gabriel's Hyderbad FC enters the match with confidence. Their last game against SC Bengal ended with the Nizams having the last laugh as they won the game 4-0. Hyderabad FC Coach Manolo Marquez Emphasises on Scope of Improvement Ahead of ISL 2021-22 Match Against Odisha FC, Says 'Perfect Team Does Not Exist'.

The win brought them back on the top spot of the ISL 2021-22 points table. Odisha FC enters the match with a goalless draw against ATK Mohun Bagan. The team is placed on the number seven of the ISL 2021-22 points table. The team has 17 points in its kitty and is looking to give their best to break into the top four spots of the ISL 2021-22. The last time the two teams met each other, the Nizams won the game 6-1. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game below.

When is Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa. The match will take place on January 24, 2022 (Monday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the OFC Vs HFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

