Bengaluru FC will look to extend their unbeaten streak in season 7 of the Indian Super League (ISL) when they play Odisha FC in their next ISL 2020-21 fixture. Bengaluru FC are yet to lose a match after five rounds and have won two and draws three of their games to be placed at fourth in the points table. Odisha FC have lost four of the five matches they have played with the 2-2 draw against Jamshedpur FC the only game where they avoided defeat. They are second-last in the table and one of the three teams still without a win this season. Meanwhile, ahead of the Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC match, take a look at some key players from both teams to watch out for. OFC vs BFC Head-to-Head Records: Ahead of ISL 2020–21 Clash, Here Are Match Results of Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Encounters in Indian Super League.

Odisha FC have also failed to score in four of their five matches with the 2-2 draw against Jamshedpur FC, where they came back from 0-2 down, only match where they managed to find the net. They are also set to miss Marcelinho, who is yet to get back into full fitness after a shoulder injury. Bengaluru FC have no such injury concerns and will have a full squad available. Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of HFC vs SCEB in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.

Sunil Chhetri

The Bengaluru FC captain and forward has been way below his own standards this season. He missed a penalty against Kerala Blasters but replied to it with a fantastic headed goal late in the match. Chhetri will hope that goal will get him going in ISL 2020-21. He is a key player for Bengaluru FC as they chase their second ISL title win.

Diego Mauricio

He has scored the two goals Odisha FC have netted this season. Mauricio was the star as Odisha FC mounted a comeback against Jamshedpur FC and held them to a 2-2 draw after being 0-2 down at half-time. He will want to find the net more often for his side, who have really struggled in front of goal this season.

Cleiton Silva

The 33-year-old forward scored Bengaluru FC’s first goal this ISL season and has already netted twice in just five games this season. He scored the opening goal in Bengaluru FC’s 2-2 draw against FC Goa and also against Kerala Blasters. Silva has been one of the best forwards for Bengaluru this season.

Steven Taylor

Former Newcastle United centre-back Steve Taylor has been Odisha FC’s defensive captain in ISL 2020-21. But he has failed to lead his side to keep a clean-sheet this season. Odisha FC are the only team yet to keep a clean sheet this season. Taylor will hope to get that done against Bengaluru FC.

Dimas Delgado

He has been central to Bengaluru FC’s playing style this season and they have looked a better unit with him in the playing XI. Carles Cuadret’s side looked bereaved of any creative spark in them in their opening two matches where Dimas started only as a substitute. But since his return to the playing XI against Chennaiyin FC, Bengaluru FC have looked a different side and have also found the net and created more goalscoring chances.

