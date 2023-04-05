Hero Super Cup, India's premier domestic cup competition, has finally returned after three long years. The Qualifying stage of the tournament already began last Monday, April 3 and it will run until April 6. Meanwhile, the main tournament is scheduled to take place between April 8-25. All the matches of Hero Super Cup 2023 will take place in EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode and Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri. Eleven teams from Indian Super League (ISL) directly qualified for the group stage. Meanwhile, the recent winners of I-League 2022-23, RoundGlass Punjab FC have been also given a direct spot. Four more I-League teams will be joining these 12 teams through qualifiers to make it a 16-team competition. Meanwhile, fans who are looking for broadcasting and live streaming details of Hero Super Cup 2023 can find them below. Hero Super Cup 2023 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Premier Indian Domestic Cup Competition.

Sixteen teams have been divided into four groups. Group A have Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters FC, RoundGlass Punjab FC and the winner of qualifier 1. Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC, Odisha FC, East Bengal FC and the winner of qualifier 3 are in Group B. ATK Mohun Bagan have been drawn alongside FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC and the winner of qualifier 2 in Group C. Finally in the Group D, Mumbai City FC will take on Chennaiyin FC, NorthEast United FC and the winner of qualifier 4. Group winners will progress to the semifinal stage.

How To Watch Live Telecast of Hero Super Cup 2023 on TV in India?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Hero Super Cup 2023 in India. Fans will be able to watch the tournament live on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD channels. However, as of now, the qualifiers are not getting telecasted. Mumbai City Clinch AFC Champions League 2023-24 Group Stage Spot After Registering 3-1 Win Over Jamshedpur FC in Playoff.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Hero Super Cup 2023 Online in India?

FanCode are the digital partner of Hero Super Cup 2023. Interested fans will be able to watch the live streaming of Hero Super Cup 2023 on the FanCode app and website. However, as of now, the qualifier matches are not getting live streamed.

