A highly-spirited Barcelona are up against Osasuna in the upcoming fixture of La Liga 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona on Sunday Mid-Night (March 7). The Catalan giants are coming off an emphatic 3-0 triumph over Sevilla Copa Del Rey and must be on cloud nine. Moreover, they are second in the team standings, and a win in the upcoming game would bring them closer to table leaders Atletico Madrid. On the other hand, Osasuna are currently 12th in La Liga and are in decent form, having won three of their last four matches. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, defenders, midfielders and strikers for OSA vs BAR match. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Barcelona Captain Closer to Extending His Stay Beyond Current Season.

As mentioned above, the home team has also been in impressive form lately. Hence, the Blaugrana can’t afford to be complacent. Nevertheless, the head-to-head record is in their favour. Barcelona have won 22 of the last 37 games that they have played against Osasuna. Only six encounters went in Osasuna’s favour, whereas the remaining nine fixtures ended in draws. The two sides last locked horns in the league in November, when Barcelona won 4-0 at the Nou Camp. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

Osasuna vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Osasuna custodian Ruben Martinez (OSA) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Osasuna vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Facundo Roncaglia (OSA), David Garcia (OSA), Jordi Alba (BAR), Gerard Pique (BAR)will be the four defenders.

Osasuna vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders– Roberto Torres (OSA), Ruben Garcia (OSA), Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Philippe Coutinho (BAR) should be picked as the four midfielders.

Osasuna vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Lionel Messi (BAR), Ante Budimir (OSA) will form the two-man attacking line upfront.

Osasuna vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Drea11 Team Prediction: Ruben Martinez (OSA), Facundo Roncaglia (OSA), David Garcia (OSA), Jordi Alba (BAR), Gerard Pique (BAR), Roberto Torres (OSA), Ruben Garcia (OSA), Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Philippe Coutinho (BAR), Lionel Messi (BAR), Ante Budimir (OSA)

Lionel Messi (BAR) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Ante Budimir (OSA) can fulfil the vice-captain slot.

