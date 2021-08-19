Harry Kane is still waiting to make his season debut amid links to Manchester City and it looks like that the Tottenham Hotspur skipper will have to wait even further to get back on the field as the striker's participation against Wolves on the weekend is uncertain according to Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo. The Englishman returned to training last week after arriving late from his holidays following the Euros. Manchester City Willing To Break British Record For Tottenham Hotspur Skipper.

Harry Kane has been linked with a move to Manchester City with the striker himself submitting a transfer request to the club. However, the North London outfit are not keen on letting go of their star forward to a rival club and want him to stay as he still has three years left on his current contract. Tottenham Hotspurs Shock Manchester City, Harry Kane-Less Team Registers 1-0 Win.

The striker missed Tottenham Hotspur’s opening day win over Manchester City and won’t be a part of the squad for the Conference League match. And when asked if Harry Kane will feature against Wolves, Nuno replied: ‘I cannot answer this. I can answer that he’s getting better and better, fitter, and he will join the group on Friday. Then we’ll see.’

‘He’s better than yesterday and hopefully he’s going to be better tomorrow. That’s how all the players working should be. Improving and working on fitness’ the new Tottenham Hotspur boss added.

It is understood that Manchester City are keen on landing Harry Kane in the summer after playing most of the last season without s recognised striker. The defending Premier League champions are willing to break the British record transfer fee for the Spurs skipper after spending £100 million to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

