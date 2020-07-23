Paul Pogba was once again at the end of heavy trolling on social media after conceding a penalty against West Ham United just at the cusp of half-time. The Manchester United midfielder was punished for handling the ball inside the penalty box after he tried to protect his face with his hands during a West Ham free-kick. Michail Antonio then stepped for the visitors and scored from the spot to put them ahead after sending United goalkeeper David de Gea the wrong way. Most Goals in EPL 2019–20: Jamie Vardy, Danny Ings and Aubameyang Involved in Three-Way Race for Premier League Golden Boot.

Man United dominated the major part of the first half and even had two great opportunities to go ahead but Bruno Fernandes failed to properly control a Marcus Rashford cross when clear on goal while Rashford also drew a good save from West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski. But it was eventually West Ham, who took the lead after Pogba conceded the penalty leading fans to troll him for his error.

Paul Pogba Concedes Penalty

Well Paul Pogba Trying to Replace David de Gea

De Gea has been so bad in recent weeks that Paul Pogba has had to take matters into his own hands... literally. — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) July 22, 2020

Patrice Evra Reacts on Paul Pogba's Handball

Patrice Evra on Paul Pogba's handball 🗣 "The one in charge of the VAR is not Stevie Wonder." 😂 📹 @footballdaily pic.twitter.com/N5ZvCGqLo5 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) July 22, 2020

Pogba After the Game

Pogba on his way home tonight knowing he can transfer request because they bottled Champions League pic.twitter.com/2Lr4OOySPJ — Jamie (@jmemc55) July 22, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to Paul Pogba at Half-Time

Paul Pogba Taking Matter On His Own Hands

Paul Pogba taking matters into his own hands. pic.twitter.com/K10IffshFv — 𝙂𝙡𝙚𝙣 (@BlaugranaGlen) July 22, 2020

Pogba When the Free-Kick Was Given

Pogba when the free kick came in pic.twitter.com/aKx7p1bjn5 — Tom💥⚡️ (@MahrezzMagician) July 22, 2020

Pogba Knew De Gea Couldn't Save It

Pogba knew De Gea will mess up and he had to take the matter into his hands.. #MUNWHU Ngige pic.twitter.com/YbaD2RQovU — Omega Val (@mazi_val) July 22, 2020

Who Needs Goalkeeper When You Have Paul Pogba

Who needs David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Dean Henderson when you have Paul Pogba. pic.twitter.com/KxSwYOaBv5 — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) July 22, 2020

Pogba Lives By What He Says

Roy Keane On His Way to Talk About Paul Pogba

Roy keane on his way to talk to paul pogba pic.twitter.com/P8jFElN3ZC — 🍚 (@zwilliams266) July 22, 2020

Pogba initially looked to have been shielding his face from Declan Rice’s shot but replays suggested that the ball was some metres far from his face when he handled it. New VAR rules also state that handling of the ball inside the penalty box will result in awarding a penalty to the opposition. The referee awarded a straight penalty and VAR replays further asserted that it was a handball.

Meanwhile, a win against West Ham at Old Trafford will take Man United to third in the points table ahead of Chelsea’s away match to Liverpool. A win will also mean United can finish in the top-four and qualify for the Champions League football for next season.

