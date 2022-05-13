Paul Pogba's stay at Manchester United hasn't been the best for either party and it seems to be coming to an end as the France international is tipped to leave in the summer. Several clubs are interested in the midfielder but Juventus think that they are the favourites to sign him. The 29-year-old joined the Premier League outfit in 2016. Manchester United Transfer News: Paul Pogba Yet To Renew Contract.

According to a report from The Mirror, Juventus are ready to make an offer for Paul Pogba and believe that they are the favourites to land the Manchester United midfielder. The Frenchman previously played for the Turin side when he joined as a teenager in 2012 before returning to Old Trafford. Manchester United Set to Complete Frenkie de Jong Transfer From Barcelona.

Juventus are ready to make Paul Pogba a huge offer and consider him central to their new project. The Bianconeri are offering the midfielder a deal of £8m-a-year - which is £160,000-a-week - plus a huge bonus package and signing-on fees.

It is understood that Paris Saint Germain have also made an offer to the French international but he is waiting on Real Madrid to see whether they will make a concrete move. Paul Pogba's contract at Manchester United runs out in the summer and he will become a free agent.

Juventus are in a rebuilding phase and have told Paul Pogba that he will be the central figure in this new chapter. The Turin giants signed Dusan Vlohovic for a massive fee in the winter. And with Giorgio Chilenni and Paulo Dybala leaving in the summer they are ready for a new beginning.

Paul Pogba enjoyed a brilliant spell during his stay with Juventus and consider the Italians a possible destination. However, several European heavyweights are interested in the Frenchman and he is sounding out his options before making a final decision.

