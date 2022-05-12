New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is set to be reunited with one of his Ajax stars at Old Trafford as Frenkie de Jong is close to completing a move to Manchester United this summer. The Dutch midfielder is tipped to leave Barcelona and the Premier League giants are considered as the favourites to land the superstar. Robert Lewandowski Transfer News Update: Barcelona Receive Huge Boost In Bayern Munich Star's Pursuit.

According to a report from Gerard Romero, Barcelona are considering selling Frenkie de Jong in the summer. Manchester United had inquired about the midfielder in the past and the move is likely to be completed in the summer after Ten Hag takes charge of the club. Erik ten Hag Could Bring Sebastian Haller To Old Trafford.

Gerard Romero stated that the transfer is set to be completed in the coming weeks. 'There is a 95% chance that Frenkie de Jong joins Manchester United. The operation would be closed for €70m-€80m' he said.

It is understood that the move from Barcelona's point of view is completely due to economical reasons. The club are working under strict financial restrictions imposed by La Liga while also recovering from the huge debt that they are under.

Frenkie de Jong is one of the best midfielders in the team and has a lot of admirers. Barcelona consider the footballer to be a star attraction and believe his sale can help the club on the economic front.

The Dutch midfielder previously played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax and had a successful partnership. The Netherlands champion made it to the semifinals of the Champions League in 2019 and Frenkie de Jong was a huge part of that fairytale run.

