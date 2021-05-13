Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo achieved a feat of scoring 100 goals for Juventus. Dybala netted a goal against Sassuolo at the 66th minute of the game and led the team to a 3-1 win. Post this the Argentine put up a post on social media and thanked his teammates and colleagues who supported him. In the post, Dybala further congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo for achieving this feat. Even Juventus had lauded the two players for clocking 100 goals for the Bianconeri. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares a Motivational Post After Breaking Plethora of Records During Sassuolo vs Juventus, Serie A 2021 Match.

"It is even better to do it together with @cristiano," read a part of the caption. Dybala posted the same video on his social media. Taking about the game, Adrien Rabiot, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala scored goals in the match. Juventus had the ball only for 34 per cent of the time and the rest was handled by the hosts. Juventus took 15 shots out of which seven were on target whereas, Sassuolo took 19 shots and three of them ended up on target.

Now, let's have a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulo Dybala (@paulodybala)

As of now, Juventus is ousted from the race of UCL 2021-22 as they are placed on number five of the Serie A 2020-21 points table. Cristiano Ronaldo had also asked his teammates to focus on the upcoming matches against Inter Milan and Bologna which will take place on May 15 and 23rd respectively.

