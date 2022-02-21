Manchester City star Phil Foden's mother was attacked by a group of assailants on Sunday. The midfielder was at the AO Arena in Manchester with his mother Claire, as the duo were reportedly amongst the audience watching the fight between Kell Brook and Amir Khan. In a video that has gone viral on social media, assailants are seen throwing abuses at Foden and after his mother confronted the ones, a brawl ensued wherein she was seen getting punched in the face. The England international player was then seen trying to break things up. Manchester City 2–3 Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2021–22 Video Highlights: Harry Kane’s Late Strike Seals Victory for Spurs in Five-Goal Thriller

Foden video - bloke who swings for his mum wants ending, what a gimp - don’t think anyone’s surprised by Phil Foden’s lack of decent digs thrown - why is he at the club with his mam? Find out next time on dragon ball z pic.twitter.com/EOXLgJ9fAq — Cook (@NUFCcook) February 20, 2022

Phil Foden completed more jabs than Amir Khan tonight, class.👏 pic.twitter.com/OCX0R8WhzT — Rangnick’s Reds ✍🏼🇩🇪 (@RangnickBall) February 20, 2022

After this video got circulated widely on social media, Manchester City released a statement on the issue, condemning the assault and promising to provide support to Foden's family. "The club is aware of a video which has circulated on social media showing Phil Foden and his family being harassed and abused. We are shocked and appalled about the nature of the abuse and ensuing assault on one of Phil’s family members. We will continue to give Phil and his family all the support and assistance they need," the statement reportedly read.

#ManCity statement on Phil Foden: “The club is aware of a video which has circulated on social media showing Phil Foden and his family being harassed and abused. We are shocked and appalled about the nature of the abuse and ensuing assault on one of Phil’s family members…” — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) February 20, 2022

This incident seems to have happened after Manchester City were beaten 3-2 by Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. The defending champions almost ensured that they had won one point from what was a pulsating clash but Harry Kane had other plans--scoring at the fag end of the game to clinch a win for Antonio Conte's men. Foden had played the game for the full duration of 90 minutes.

According to reports, Greater Manchester Police, who are yet to receive a report, have begun investigating this issue. "GMP are aware of a video circulating on social media showing a disturbance at the AO arena last night,” a reported statement from them read. "We are conducting some further inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident," it added.

