Neymar Jr was seen weeping his heart out after PSG lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the finals of the Champions League 2019-20 at the Estádio Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Portugal. The Brazilian star wept inconsolably and many players from Bayern Munich went on to console the PSG star as the lost the game 1-0. This also included Philip Coutinho and David Alba who consoled the former Barcelona star. In fact, the video of David Alba consoling Neymar also went viral on social media. Even the fans consoled the former Barcelona star after the team lost the game. After the match, Philip Coutinho revealed that he went to his former Barcelona colleague and said that he has had an incredible season. Did Bayern Munich Mock Neymar Jr by Singing a Track by Maluma After Winning Champions League 2019-20 Against PSG? (Watch Video).

“He will fight many more times both for this and for the title of the best player in the world," said Coutinho after the game during the press conference. Coutinho and Neymar Jr have gone a long way as the two played together for Barcelona. David Alba was also seen hugging and the video of the act also went viral on social media and the netizens praised the classy act by the Bayern Munich player. Now, let's have a look at the video below:

It was Kingsley Coman who scored the lone goal for the Germans and led the team to a 1-0 win. This is the sixth time that the Bundesliga giants walked away with the Champions League title.

