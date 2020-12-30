Barcelona had a difficult time against Eibar at the Nou Camp on Tuesday and were unable to get all three points from the fixture. Along with dropped points, to add to the Catalan's misery, midfielder Philippe Coutinho limped off during mid-game and will undergo surgery. The Brazilian was unable to complete the match after twisting his knee while attempting a pass. Lionel Messi Reaction After 1-1 Draw Between Barcelona and Eibar Perfectly Sums Up the Struggles of Catalans (Watch Video).

Barcelona in their official statement said that Philippe Coutinho will undergo surgery after an injury to the lateral meniscus in his left knee. The operation will confirm how much time the 28-year-old will spend on the sidelines and according to reports, he could miss several months of action. The Brazilian had only returned back from a hamstring problem. Barcelona Ends 2020 With a Disappointing 1-1 Draw Against Eibar.

‘The tests carried out on the first team player Philippe Coutinho have shown that the midfielder has an injury to the lateral meniscus in his left knee. Treatment will necessitate arthroscopic surgery which will take place in the coming days,’ said Barcelona in their official statement.

[INJURY UPDATE]@Phil_Coutinho has an injury to the lateral meniscus in his left knee All the details 🔗 https://t.co/PxwHYmz4bh pic.twitter.com/oCPDH3fRYx — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 30, 2020

Philippe Coutinho came on in the 66th minute of the draw against Eibar, replacing Miralem Pjanic, but was unable to complete the game due to the injury which he picked up in the final minutes of the match, leaving the Catalans with just 10 men as they had already used their five permitted substitutes.

The Brazilian started the season well before suffering an injury in the Clasico defeat to Real Madrid in October. He returned to action a month later but has failed to cement his place in the team and is now set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines. Coutinho has made 14 appearances under Koeman, scoring three goals and creating two more.

