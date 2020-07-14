Barcelona are still looking to offload Philippe Coutinho ahead of next season as the Spanish club tries to gather funds for some big-name signings in the summer. The Brazilian joined Barcelona in but after a brilliant start to his career, his form dipped. Ahead of the current campaign, the 28-year-old was loaned out to Bayern Munich and will return to Catalonia once the season concludes. Philippe Coutinho Transfer Update: Chelsea Close In on Signing of the Brazilian Midfielder.

According to a recent report from Goal, Barcelona have offered Philippe Coutinho to Premier League sides Arsenal and Newcastle United. The Catalan club are looking to free up their squad and also add some funding to their budget as they plan to submit a huge bid to Inter Milan for Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez. Lionel Messi Latest Transfer New Update: Argentine Leaving Due to Barcelona’s Faltering Future Plans, Says Report.

Philippe Coutinho will return to Barcelona in the summer after the conclusion of his loan spell at Bayern Munich, who passed the opportunity of signing the 28-year-old playmaker. The Spanish side is aware that they will find it difficult to sell the Brazilian but have sounded out Arsenal and Newcastle as two possible destinations.

Both the clubs were interested in the Brazilian in the past, but signing him for a huge fee in the summer is highly unlikely. With that in mind, Barcelona are willing to accept alternative offers and are also ready to let the midfielder go out on loan for another season.

The Catalan club are adamant on acquiring the services of Lautaro Martinez, who they consider as a long time replacement for Luis Suarez. But the 22-year-old will not be available for a cheaper price, hence Barcelona are looking to offload some of the players to fund that move.

