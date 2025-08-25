Ecuadorian defender Piero Hincapie is willing to leave Bundesliga stalwarts Bayer Leverkusen, and with this big update out, two English Premier League giants, Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur, are making official approaches towards his current club to sign the player. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur have approached Bayer Leverkusen with a proposal for a loan deal, with an obligation to buy around €60m. Also, Arsenal have officially approached the club to sign Hincapie, but so far, no bid has been made. Tottenham Hotspur Condemn Racist Abuse of Mathys Tel After UEFA Super Cup 2025 Defeat Against PSG.

Tottenham Hotspur Bid For Piero Hincapie

🚨⚪️ EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham approach Bayer Leverkusen for Piero Hincapié with new proposal. Loan deal with obligation to buy around €60m, same value as the release clause but to be paid from 2026. Hincapié wants to leave Bayer and #THFC also started discussing personal terms. pic.twitter.com/UFLo8VUxiI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2025

As reported, Tottenham Hotspur have prepared a new proposal for Bayer Leverkusen to sign Piero Hincapie. The Spurs proposed a loan deal, with an obligation to buy around €60m, as mentioned above. Interestingly, the obligation to buy is of the same value as the player's release clause, but it is to be paid from 2026. Arsenal FC have also officially approached the club, but sent no official bid, as the Gunners would be interested in signing the 23-year-old depending on Jakub Kiwior's exit, which is being attempted by FC Porto. Jakub Kiwior plays in the same position, but is currently aged 25. Arsenal's stance on Piero Hincapie's move also depends on the factor of Oleksandr Zinchenko's future, a 28-year-old CB in the side.

Arsenal FC Contact Bayer Leverkusen For Piero Hincapie

🚨🔴⚪️ Arsenal also make official approach to Bayer Leverkusen for Piero Hincapié after player’s decision to leave. No official bid yet from #AFC as deal depends on Kiwior exit (Porto on it) and/or Zinchenko future. Tottenham sent loan/obligation bid to Bayer for Hincapié. pic.twitter.com/S6XcaRNfer — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2025

Piero Hincapie's Performance At Bayer Leverkusen

Born on January 9, 2002, Piero Hincapie joined Bayer Leverkusen in August 2021 from Argentine side CA Talleres. The centre-back has played 166 matches for Bayer 04 Leverkusen and have won the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, and DFL-Supercup with the club. As per Sky Germany and Fabrizio Romano, Piero Hincapie wishes to leave in the ongoing transfer window.

