Manchester United registered a 3-2 win over Arsenal last night at the Old Trafford in the EPL 2021-22. Cristiano Ronaldo once again stood out with his performance as he scored a brace during the match. Post this, Ronaldo like always shared a post on social media and hailed the team for their stunning performance. In the post, he also celebrated the win. The likes of Harry Maguire, John Terry and Manchester United liked the post. But surprisingly the post was liked by Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Now, this raised eyebrows. Jadon Sancho & Other Members of Manchester United Pull off Cristiano Ronaldo’s SIUUU Celebration After CR7’s Goal Against Arsenal, EPL 2021-22 Match (Watch Video).

Talking about the match, the visitors dominated the opponents by scoring a goal in the first 18 minutes of the match. Emile Smith Rowe netted a goal at the 18th minute of the game. Bruno Fernandes scored an equaliser at the 44th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 800th goal at the 52nd minute. Martin Odegaard netted a goal a couple of minutes later. Manchester United earned a penalty and took the team to 3-2. By the final whistle, the home team was celebrating. Now, let's have a look at Ronaldo's post and the like by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Post:



Like by Arsenal captain:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's like on Ronaldo's post

Ronaldo got his 801st goal during the game and became the first player to do so. The team will next take on Crystal Palace on December 5, 2021. The team is placed on number seven of the points table.

