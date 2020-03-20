PK Banerjee Demise: ‘Indian Football Will Never Forget You’ Netizens Pay Tribute to Legendary Figure
PK Banerjee (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Pradip Kumar Banerjee, popularly known as PK Banerjee, breathed his last at the Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Kolkata on March 20, 2020 (Friday). The Indian football legend and former national team captain was battling a chest infection since February and had been on life support since March 2 after suffering from respiratory problems due to pneumonia. Banerjee was 83 at the time of his death and is survived by daughters Paula and Purna and young brother Prasun Banerjee, a sitting Trinamool Congress MP in the Lok Sabha. Netizens and football fans mourned Banerjee’s demise and praised him for an incredible career. He was a key member of the Indian team during the country’s golden period in football history. PK Banerjee, Indian Football Legend and Olympic Medallist, Dies Aged 83.

Banerjee scored 14 times in 45 appearances, most notably against France in a 1-1 draw at the 1960 Rome Olympics. A striker by trade, Banerjee was also part of the Indian team that clinched gold at the 1962 Asian Games in Jakarta. He also represented the national team at the 1958 Asian Games in Tokyo, 1966 Asian Games in Bangkok and also at the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne, Australia.

A Legend has Left Us

A Bright Light of Indian Football Passes Away

Pioneer in Every Sense

End of an Era

A Father Figure to So Many Players

An Absolute Legend in the Annals of Indian Football

Tribute to a Legend

Doyen of Indian Football Passes Away

That Man, That Hair and That AD

Long Before Everyone, There Was PK

A Great Indian Legend

Rest in Peace PK

Born in Jalpaiguri of West Bengal, PK Banerjee represented Bihar in the Santosh Trophy at the age of 15 before moving to Bengal. He was one of the first recipients of the Arjuna Award in 1961 and was also awarded the Padma Shri in 1990. Banerjee not only enjoyed a great career as a player but also a manager. Under him, Mohun Bagan completed their first treble – IFA Shield, Rovers Cup and the Durand Cup – in one season. In 2004, Banerjee was awarded the FIFA Order of Merit, football’s highest order for his contributions to the game.