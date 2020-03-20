PK Banerjee Demise: ‘Indian Football Will Never Forget You’ Netizens Pay Tribute to Legendary Figure

PK Banerjee (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Pradip Kumar Banerjee, popularly known as PK Banerjee, breathed his last at the Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Kolkata on March 20, 2020 (Friday). The Indian football legend and former national team captain was battling a chest infection since February and had been on life support since March 2 after suffering from respiratory problems due to pneumonia. Banerjee was 83 at the time of his death and is survived by daughters Paula and Purna and young brother Prasun Banerjee, a sitting Trinamool Congress MP in the Lok Sabha. Netizens and football fans mourned Banerjee’s demise and praised him for an incredible career. He was a key member of the Indian team during the country’s golden period in football history. PK Banerjee, Indian Football Legend and Olympic Medallist, Dies Aged 83.

Banerjee scored 14 times in 45 appearances, most notably against France in a 1-1 draw at the 1960 Rome Olympics. A striker by trade, Banerjee was also part of the Indian team that clinched gold at the 1962 Asian Games in Jakarta. He also represented the national team at the 1958 Asian Games in Tokyo, 1966 Asian Games in Bangkok and also at the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne, Australia.

A Legend has Left Us

A legend and one of our greatest football player has left us today. Rest in Peace PK Banerjee, Indian football will miss you. My sincere condolences to members of his family and all his fans.@IndianFootball @IndiaSports #PKBanerjee #football #India pic.twitter.com/lcLoD9Uz5X — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) March 20, 2020

A Bright Light of Indian Football Passes Away

One of the brightest lights of Indian football PK Banerjee passed away today, PK, Chunni and Balaram were the most famous trio in #Indianfootball @Mohun_Bagan @eastbengalfc #aiff — Satyaki Bhaduri (@satyakiz) March 20, 2020

Pioneer in Every Sense

I would like to offer my heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr. PK Banerjee as well as to the entire Indian football fraternity. He was a pioneer in every sense of the word, and his achievements will forever have a place in Indian footballing history. Rest in peace. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) March 20, 2020

End of an Era

From a legendary striker to a motivational coach,from Asiad Gold to passionate Bong,he is undoubtedly the Mr Football of India. PK Banerjee’s demise creates an unfathomable hollow in the circuit.End of an era. — Rajdeep Deb (@idrrajdeep) March 20, 2020

A Father Figure to So Many Players

Knew him so very well personally, had gone to his place several times•A vivacious competitor on ground, a tough taskmaster but a very affectionate soul & that’s what made him a father figure to so many players•Amal Dutta & PK Banerjee both gone! End of a Era• RIP PradipDa 😢 pic.twitter.com/NQAnUaRwxB — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) March 20, 2020

An Absolute Legend in the Annals of Indian Football

All of us at Mumbai City FC are deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of PK Banerjee, an absolute legend in the annals of Indian sport. Truly, a huge loss for the nation's footballing fraternity. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Vel2Eq2sE2 — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) March 20, 2020

Tribute to a Legend

#Tribute to the Legendary Hero of Indian Football #PK Banerjee.His Cobtribution in football will be remebered for ever. Our sincerest condolences. pic.twitter.com/4Oo5slEwty — Surjya Kanta Mishra (@mishra_surjya) March 20, 2020

Doyen of Indian Football Passes Away

Doyen of Indian Football PK Banerjee passes away.May his Soul Rest in Peace,My sincere condolences to his family.Below PK with Ahmed Khan and Surajit Sen Gupta. pic.twitter.com/qLQ4QK7GYc — Gautam Roy (@gautamfootball) March 20, 2020

That Man, That Hair and That AD

@ananthng.... your referred favourite pic of the late PK Banerjee. RIP, PK! pic.twitter.com/7AZT0MFnzu — Sundar (@sunsuji17091) March 20, 2020

Long Before Everyone, There Was PK

One of the greats of Indian football PK Banerjee is no more.. once did a memorable tv show with him.. was an encyclopaedia on the sport and spoke on football with an infectious passion. long before the ISL, Chetri, Bhutia, there was PK.. RIP — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) March 20, 2020

A Great Indian Legend

I will always remember late Shri PK Banerjee da with whom I worked closely for two years during my stint with AIFF. A great human being, I have a very fond memory of him and I still remember his call from Pakistan during a friendly series in 2005 where he had some issues. 1/2 — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) March 20, 2020

Rest in Peace PK

Extremely saddened to hear about the passing away of Legendary P.K.Banerjee. One of the greats of the Indian Football. His contribution towards #IndianFootball will never be forgotten. Rest in Peace. #PKBanerjee #RIP pic.twitter.com/8vFffM3YDx — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) March 20, 2020

Born in Jalpaiguri of West Bengal, PK Banerjee represented Bihar in the Santosh Trophy at the age of 15 before moving to Bengal. He was one of the first recipients of the Arjuna Award in 1961 and was also awarded the Padma Shri in 1990. Banerjee not only enjoyed a great career as a player but also a manager. Under him, Mohun Bagan completed their first treble – IFA Shield, Rovers Cup and the Durand Cup – in one season. In 2004, Banerjee was awarded the FIFA Order of Merit, football’s highest order for his contributions to the game.