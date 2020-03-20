Ajay Devgn Mourns the Demise of Indian Footballer PK Banerjee, Says ‘RIP the Man With the Golden Kick’

Ajay Devgn, PK Banerjee (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Veteran Indian footballer, PK Banerjee breathed his last on March 20 at the age of 83. Reportedly, the two-time Olympian passed away in Kolkata. Mourning the loss of the great icon, Bollywood actor, Ajay Devgn who will be next seen in a sports drama film shared a picture with the deceased and paid tribute. The photo shared by Devgn is from the time when Banerjee had visited the sets of his upcoming film Maidaan. The actor tweeted, “Had the good fortune of meeting football legend PK Banerjee in Kolkata during the Maidaan schedule in November. Sad to hear about his demise. RIP, the man with the golden kick #PKBanerjee.” Maidaan: Ajay Devgn Scores a Goal with his Promising Look as Syed Abdul Rahim in these New Posters.

In the photo shared by Devgn, we can see the star posing with the late footballer, who can be seen seated on a wheelchair. Known as the 'man with the golden kick', PK Banerjee had made India proud during his times and is a gold-medallist at the Asian Games (1962). The reason behind the footballer's demise is said to be pneumonia who was on life support since March 2. Also, not just Ajay, even Maidaan producer, Boney Kapoor paid homage to the no more Indian striker. Maidaan: Ajay Devgn Starrer Gets Postponed, New Poster Reveals the Sports Drama Will Hit the Screens on December 11, 2020.