Portugal vs Ireland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming: Portugal have been one of the most consistent teams in Europe under the management of Roberto Martinez, also recently winning their second Nations League. They have won their opening two games in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers to sit comfortably at the top of Group F. Next up for them is a home game against Ireland, where a victory will consolidate their place further. Opponents Ireland are rock bottom in the standings, though and yet to clinch a victory. Playing against a quality side like Portugal will further complicate matters should they fail again. Portugal versus Ireland will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:15 AM IST. Germany 4-0 Luxembourg FIFA World Cup European 2026 Qualifiers: Joshua Kimmich Scores Brace As Die Nationalmannschaft Earns Dominant Win Over The Red Lions.

Portugal will be without Joao Neves for this game as he is injured and apart from him, the other big names are available. Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the attack as the lone striker up top, supported by his clubmate Joao Felix from the wings. Bernardo Silva will be deployed out wide in the final third with Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes as the playmaker. Ruben Neves gets a game in as the central defensive midfielder.

Bosun Lawal, Matt Doherty, and Jason Knight are all missing out for Ireland due to injuries. Evan Ferguson has not trained with the national team owing to an ankle problem and he might miss out as well. Jack Taylor and Finn Azaz will be the two attacking midfielders, with Jayson Molumby and Josh Cullen forming the double pivot in central midfield. Heimir Halgrimsson could be given a chance to play the central striker for the visitors. France 3-0 Azerbaijan FIFA World Cup European 2026 Qualifiers: Kylian Mbappe, Adrien Rabiot, Florian Thauvin Find Net Each To Put Les Bleus On Cusp of Qualification.

Portugal vs Ireland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Portugal vs Ireland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Sunday, October 12 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Jose Alvalade Stadium, Lisbon Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2 (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Portugal vs Ireland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Portugal National Football Team is set to lock horns with the Ireland National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Sunday, October 12. The Portugal vs Ireland FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match is set to be played at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, Lisbon and it will start at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Portugal vs Ireland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Portugal vs Ireland live telecast will be available for live telecast viewing options on the Sony Sports Network Ten 2 TV channel. For Portugal vs Ireland online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Portugal vs Ireland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Portugal vs Ireland live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Portugal are unstoppable at the moment and they should secure a routine 2-0 win at home.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2025 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).