Portugal vs Spain Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Portugal will clash with Spain in the UEFA Nations League final to be played in the Allianz Arena in Munich. Spain decimated France in the semis in what was a thrilling nine-goal affair while Portugal toiled hard to get the better of Germany. Portugal won the inaugural Nations League but the national team has been on a decline ever since. Under Roberto Martinez, the squad has again found its lost rhythm and a group of young quality players along with experienced stars is doing good. Opponent Spain are the European champions and have the best attack in the continent. Their defence though can be compromised and this is where they will need to improve. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 137th International Goal As Portugal Beat Germany 2–1 To Enter UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Final.

Vitinha is all set to start for Portugal in central midfield with him being in sublime form and he is likely to feature in place of Ruben Neves. Cristiano Ronaldo is still going strong at 40 and scored the winner in the last game. He will start alongside Diogo Jota and Francisco Conceicao in the final third. Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes are regulars in the starting eleven and they will feature again.

Lamine Yamal is unstoppable at the moment and Portugal will do well to keep the youngster quiet. Mikel Oyarzabal will be the target man upfront with Nico Williams on the left wing. Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi,and Pedri form a dynamic trio in midfield with them being capable in both defence and attack. Fabian Ruiz is fit and should be part of the match day squad.

When is Portugal vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Final Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Portugal National Football Team is set to lock horns with the Spain National Football Team in the final of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 on Monday, June 9. The Portugal vs Spain match is set to be played at the Allianz Arena in Germany and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Spain 5-4 France, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Semi-Final: Lamine Yamal's Brace Propels La Roja to Final Against Portugal With Victory in Nine-Goal Thriller.

Where to Get Portugal vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Final Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match in India on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Jio Users will also be able to watch this match on the JioTV app. For the Spain vs France match online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Portugal vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Final Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans looking for Portugal vs Spain live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Portugal will find it tough to contain Spain and expect the latter to secure an easy win.

