Team PSG was sweating it out for the Round of 16 French Cup 2021 against SC Feignies. But behind the scenes, the owners were looking out for ways to settle their account books and it was widely reported that the team can offload as many as seven players from the team in the upcoming transfer window. The names of the players who could be offloaded are not reported but surely it could include a few good names. French outfit PSG welcomed many players in 2021 including Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and a host of others. With this, the wage bill stands at a reported Euro 300 million. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi in Top 10, Sachin Tendulkar Ranked Above Virat Kohli in YouGov’s World's Most Admired Men for 2021- Check Full List.

This obviously included Lionel Messi who earns Euro 41 million. With this, it is reported that owing to the whopping wages of Lionel Messi, PSG could be forced to sell about seven players to reduce their costs and balance their account books. The transfer window will open in January 2022. Lionel Messi joined the French outfit in August 2021.

It was the financial clauses at the La Liga 2021 that led to the ouster of Messi from Barcelona. He was with the club for 21 years and his exit was also quite painful where the Argentine had a tearful press conference. Clearly, it was quite a difficult decision of moving out of Barcelona. Lionel Messi has so far scored only one goal in the Ligue 2021-22. But the team continues to dominate the points table with 45 points.

