Paris Saint Germain are closing in on yet another transfer this summer as they are set to secure the signing of Napoli's Fabian Ruiz. The Parisians have already added the likes of Vitinha and Renato Sanchez to their midfield this season and are looking to bolster it even further with the addition of the Spanish international. Marcus Rashford Transfer News: PSG Interested in Signing Manchester United Forward.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Fabian Ruiz is close to sealing a move to PSG this summer. The Spanish midfielder has been linked with a move to several European heavyweights but the Parisian giants are favourites to land him this summer. Juventus Transfer News: Bianconeri Agree Personal Terms With PSG’s Leandro Paredes.

It is understood that Fabian Ruiz has reached an agreement on personal terms with PSG and will sign a five-year deal with the Ligue 1 outfit. The midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Napoli and the Italian outfit are looking to cash in on the star.

PSG are now in talks with Napoli to agree on a transfer fee for the 26-year-old and are progressing in the right direction. The Parisian outfit are working on a £21 million deal for the midfielder who is not willing to extend his contract with the Italians as his deal expires in next summer.

It is understood Keylor Navas could be on his way in the other direction as Napoli look to sign a goalkeeper. The Costa Rican has been a second choice at PSG ever since the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma last year.

Multiple clubs including Real Madrid were keen on signing Fabian Ruiz but preferred to wait till the next year when the player becomes a free agent. However, PSG director Lucas Campos decided to make a move for the midfielder in this transfer window to avoid getting in a bidding war.

