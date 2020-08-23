Bayern Munich face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 final. Bayern are chasing their sixth UCL trophy while PSG are playing their maiden final and will hope to clinch the title they have long craved for. Both teams set aside their opponents in the semi-final with 3-0 respective wins and will hope to for a similar result in the final. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and suggestions to pick the best team for PSG vs Bayern Munich clash in UCL 2019-20 final, should scroll down for all information. Neymar Jr Escapes Ban for Swapping Jersey With Marcel Halsternberg During PSG vs Leipzeg, Champions League 2019-20 Semi-Finals Game, UEFA Gives Verdict.

PSG could welcome back the first-choice goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who went out injured in the quarter-final match against Atalanta, in the final. On-loan goalkeeper Sergio Rico stood between the sticks for major periods in the quarter-final and also kept a clean-sheet in the semi-final against RB Leipzig. The French club are also expected to start Marco Verratti in central midfield. The Italian returned from injury towards the dying stages against Leipzig and is a contender to start the final. Bayern’s only injury concern is centre-back Jerome Boateng, who was substituted at the end of the first half against Lyon.

PSG vs Bayern Munich, UCL 2019-20 Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Bayern captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (BAY) should start between the sticks for this fantasy team.

PSG vs Bayern Munich, UCL 2019-20 Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Alphonso Davies (BAY), Thiago Silva (PSG) and Juan Bernat (PSG) should be picked as the defenders for this final clash.

PSG vs Bayern Munich, UCL 2019-20 Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Serge Gnabry (BAY), Thiago Alcantra (BAY), Leon Goretzka (BAY) and Marco Verratti (PSG) will be picked as the midfielders.

PSG vs Bayern Munich, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Robert Lewandowski (BAY), Neymar (PSG) and Thomas Muller (BAY) will form the three-man attacking line in front.

Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski (BAY) should be picked as the first-choice captain for this fantasy team while Neymar (PSG) can be made the second-choice captain. Both teams have an opportunity to win the treble having won their respective leagues and also domestic cup tournaments.

