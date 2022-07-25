Star-studded French club Paris Saint Germain take on Gamba Osaka in a pre-season friendly in Japan with the game generating a lot of buzz amongst the football fans. The French side have assembled one of the most expensive squads in world football but season after season the team has failed to claim the European trophy. As is customary, such failures often lead to the sacking of managers and at the helm is new gaffer Christophe Galtier with Mauricio Pochettino gone. With not much time spent with the squad, the new manager is still adapting at the new club but expectations are sky high. PSG can develop a strong attacking pattern of football if their players click. As for Gamba Osaka, the opportunity to battle the best team is exciting. PSG versus Gamba Osaka starts at 3:30 IST. PSG 2–1 Kawasaki Frontale: Lionel Messi Scores As French Giants Win in Pre-Season Friendly.

The big guns Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are all expected to start for Paris Saint Germain. There have been talks of both Neymar and Lionel Messi finding new clubs but nothing conclusive has emerged so far. Marquinhos at the heart of defence is an important cog in their wheel. In midfield, Vitinha will be the one making the side tick with his slick passing game. Presnel Kimpembe is another key player in the side that has an important season ahead of him.

Ryu Takao is likely to be drafted in the right side of a back three for Gamba Osaka with Kwon missing out due to a hamstring injury. Musashi Suzuki will lead the attack and Jiro Nakamura will provide the support needed in the attacking third. Brazilian midfielder Dawhan has his task cut out as he comes up against a strong front three.

When is PSG vs Gamba Osaka, Club Friendlies 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

PSG vs Gamba Osaka friendly clash will be played at the Suita City Stadium in Suita on July 25, 2022 (Monday). The game has a start time of 03:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of PSG vs Gamba Osaka, Club Friendlies 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, the match would not be telecasted live in India due to the absence of an official broadcaster. Hence, fans in India would not be able to catch this game live on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of PSG vs Gamba Osaka, Club Friendlies 2022?

Fans can however, watch this match live on the PSGTV Premium and Paris Saint-Germain Twitch channel. So fans in India can watch the live streaming of this match on these platforms. Besides, one can follow the social media accounts of both teams to stay updated about what's happening in the match. PSG should make light work of Gamba Osaka as they gear up for the Nantes in the Trophee des Champions at the weekend.

