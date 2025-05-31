UCL 2024-25 Final Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: French champions Paris Saint-Germain will take on Italian Serie A runners-up Inter Milan in the finals of this edition of the UEFA Champions League. The Parisians have been breathtaking this campaign under the management of Luis Enrique and are now on the cusp of a treble. The Qatari project, which took off years ago with a sole aim of making PSG the European champions, could finally succeed if they get past this Italian test. They have beaten the best English teams en route to this summit clash, which should give them a lot of confidence. Opponents Inter Milan, on the other hand, beat Barcelona in one of the most epic semi-final clashes in recent times. They are a side that digs deep till the very end and that makes them special. PSG versus Inter Milan will be telecast on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:30 AM IST. ICC Chairman Jay Shah Meets UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin in Munich Ahead of Champions League 2024-25 Final (See Post).

Presnel Kimpembe has hardly played any football this season, hence, his absence for PSG should not be a problem. Ousmane Dembele has been the in-form player for the French side and he will lead the attack for them. Desire Doue and Khvica Karatskhelia will be deployed on the wings to create chances out wide. Vitinha, Joao Neves, and Fabian Ruiz will be part of the central midfield.

Benjamin Pavard and Piotr Zieliński have resumed training with Inter Milan, but it will be interesting to see if they feature in the game. Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram will be the two forwards with Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolo Barella, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in midfield. Federico Dimarco and Denzel Dumfries will be the two wingbacks, leading their attacking play. Inter Milan's Last Shot at UCL 2024-25 Glory: Can Nerazzurri Overcome PSG and Keep Their Coach Simone Inzaghi?.

When is PSG vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Final Football Match? Date Time and Venue

PSG are set to face Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 final on Sunday, June 1. The PSG vs Inter Milan UCL 2024-25 final will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich and it starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSG vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Final Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Inter Milan UCL 2024-25 final live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu commentary) TV channels. For PSG vs Inter Milan online viewing options, look below. LS88 to Stream UEFA Champions League Final for Free Across Asia.

How to Get Live Streaming of PSG vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Final Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2024-25 final match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio Users can also watch the PSG vs Inter Milan match on the JioTV app for free. It will be a quality game of football with PSG emerging as 2-1 winners.

