Argentine forward Lionel Messi has been in great form of late. He has scored two goals and produced two assists in the last three matches for his club Paris Saint-Germain. As a result, PSG managed to shrug off their losing streak and get back to the winning ways. With Messi playing at his best, PSG are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 2022-23 table. They have accumulated 75 points from 32 matches and are inching towards another league title. The Parisians will be taking on Lorient in their next Ligue 1 match on Sunday, April 30, at Parc des Princes, Paris. Today, in this article, let's take a look if Argentine forward Lionel Messi will be taking part in this match for PSG. Lionel Messi Ties Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record, Becomes the Joint-Highest Goal Scorer in European Top Five Leagues During PSG’s 3–1 Victory Over Lens in Ligue 1

PSG's opponent Lorient are currently in the 11th position in the table with 45 points from 32 matches. Lorient are going through a rough patch and have won only one out of their last seven matches. This has hurt their chances of qualifying for continental competitions and at this moment it seems like there is no way back for them. However, a victory against the league leaders will give them a much a needed boost.

Will Lionel Messi Play Today in PSG vs Lorient Ligue 1 2022–23 Fixture?

Lionel Messi is fully fit to take part in Paris Saint-Germain's next match against Lorient in Ligue 1 2022-23. Hence it is expected that he will be starting for PSG in this game. Messi produced an astonishing assist to Kylian Mbappe in PSG's last match against Angers. He will be now looking to produce another match-winning performance for his club. Lionel Messi Produces Stunning Assist To Set Up Kylian Mbappe From His Own Half During PSG’s 2–1 Win Over Angers in Ligue 1 2022–23 (Watch Video).

So far Lionel Messi has netted 15 goals in 27 appearances in the French league this season. The Argentine forward has also produced 15 assists in the Ligue 1 2022-23. Messi currently has the most goal contribution (30) in Ligue 1 and has been surely one of the best players of this season. Messi's teammate Kylian Mbappe, on the other hand, is leading the golden boot race and Lorient will have to stop this duo if they want to take anything from this game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2023 12:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).