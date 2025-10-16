UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Paris Saint Germain Women’s side will be in action this evening against Real Madrid in the UEFA Women’s Champions League as the Parisians look to return to winning ways following their 4-0 defeat to Wolfsburg in the opener. While the club is currently second in Division 1 Feminine, they will be keen to reciprocate their domestic form in Europe. Opponents Real Madrid defeated AS Roma 6-2 in their previous Champions League game and are heading into this fixture on the back of three straight wins and radiating confidence. PSG W versus Real Madrid W will start at 12:30 AM IST. Lionel Messi Carves Name in History for Assists; Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Most Prolific Goal-Scorer in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Romée Leuchter will be leading the attacking line for PSG in the final third with Jackie Groenen as the attacking midfielder behind her. Sakina Karchaoui and Jennifer Echegini are not expected to venture forward much and will act as a cover for the backline. Eva Gaetino and Griedge Mbock Bathy in central defence will need to impose themselves on the game in order to keep the Madrid strikers at bay.

Real Madrid will line up in a 4-3-3 formation with Alba Redondo, Naomie Feller, and Caroline Weir forming the front three. Sandie Toletti will look to control the tempo of the game for the visitors with her intelligent passing game in central midfield. Sara Däbritz and Filippa Angeldal are a bit of a floater in midfield and will be the link between defence and attack.

When is PSG vs Real Madrid, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 Details

Match PSG vs Real Madrid, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26 Date Friday, October 17 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Campus PSG Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is PSG vs Real Madrid, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26 Match? Check Date, Time and Venue

PSG will take on Real Madrid in their next fixture in the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 on Friday, October 17. The PSG vs Real Madrid match will be played at Campus PSG, and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSG vs Real Madrid, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26?

Unfortunately, there will be no UEFA Women's Champions League live telecast available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch PSG vs Real Madrid UWCL live telecast on any TV channel. For PSG vs Real Madrid UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of PSG vs Real Madrid, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26. Those on the lookout for PSG vs Real Madrid UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 live streaming can watch it on the FanCode app and website, but will need to have either a match pass that costs Rs 19 or a tour pass that is worth Rs 99. Real Madrid look the better of the two teams and should secure a 0-3 victory in this match.

