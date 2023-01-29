Paris Saint-Germain will lock horns with Stade de Reims in their next Ligue 1 2022-23 match at the at Park de Princes, Paris on Monday, January 30. After a great start to their domestic season, PSG are suddenly in a spot of bother. They lost two of their last three Ligue 1 matches but still are at the top of the table. Christophe Galtier's side have accumulated 47 points in 18 matches. They will have a chance to take a five-point lead if they manage to defeat their next opponent Stade de Reims. This however is not going to be an easy task. Reims are currently in 11th place in the Ligue 1 table but they are unbeaten since the restart after the FIFA World Cup 2022-23. Overall fans can expect a very entertaining encounter. PSG vs Stade de Reims match will be telecasted live on Sports18 - 1 HD channel from 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, JioCinema will provide live streaming of the game. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in PSG vs Stade de Reims, Ligue 1 2022-23 Clash? Here’s the Possibility of the Star Footballer Making the Starting XI.

Paris Saint-Germain will welcome the services of Italian midfielder Marco Veratti. However, the defensive trio of Norde Mukiele, Nuno Mendes and Presenel Kimpembe will not be taking part in the match. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi will make a return to the starting lineup. PSG will be once again depending on their iconic trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbaappe and Neymar.

Since the appointment of William Still, Reims are looking like a totally different side. They have been very hard to break in recent times. Yehvann Diouf will most likely start for the Reims side under the bar and he will have to be at his best to stop PSG's front three. Meanwhile in the attacking department Arsenal loanee Folarian Balogun is their main hope.

When is PSG vs Stade de Reims, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Paris Saint-Germain will take on Stade de Reims in their next Ligue 1 2022-23 fixture on Monday, January 30. The game will commence at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Parc des Princes, Paris.

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSG vs Stade de Reims, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of the Ligue 1 2022-23 in India. The important match between PSG and Stade de Reims will be telecasted live on Sports18 - 1 HD. 'Messi, Messi' Spectators Taunt Cristiano Ronaldo After Al-Nassr’s Defeat to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Super Cup (Watch Video).

How to Get Free Live Streaming of PSG vs Stade de Reims, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Ligue 1 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans in India can watch the live streaming of PSG vs Stade de Reims match on JioCinema app and website. Paris Saint-Germain should be able to bag all three points.

