Arsenal will be facing an away tie with the Gunners guaranteed to finish top of Group B, irrespective of the result here. With four wins and a loss, they have put in a splendid display in their first season in Europe after several years. Mikel Arteta saw his side lose to Aston Villa at the weekend and will be looking to return to winning ways ahead of a busy festive period of football. PSV are below Arsenal in the points table and a point ensures qualification to the next round. PSV Eindhoven versus Arsenal will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the SonyLiv app from 11:15 pm IST.

Hirving Lozano is struggling with a hip injury and is ruled out of the contest. Jerdy Schouten and Jordan Teze will undergo late fitness to determine their availability for the game while Noa Lang and Armel Bella-Kotchap are set to miss the clash. Luuk de Jong leads the attack for the home side and he will be joined by Ricardo Pepi and Johan Bakayoko in the final third. Joey Veerman will be the talisman in midfield and his role will be to keep their play ticking.

Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho and Jakub Kiwior are all set to start in a rotated Arsenal squad. Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard form the core of this team and the duo will feature from the start. Aaron Ramsdale is likely to leave in the January window and he must get some minutes under his belt. Jude Bellingham Blows Kiss at Fan Showing Middle Finger After His Goal in Real Madrid’s 1–1 Draw Against Real Betis in La Liga 2023–24, Video Goes Viral!

When Is PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Match? Know Date, Time & Venue

PSV Eindhoven will face Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 on December 12. The Group B game will be played at the Philips Stadium in Eindhoven and it starts at 11:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Match Live Telecast?

The live telecast of the PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal football match in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 will be available for live telecast in India on Sony Ten Network. Fans hence will be able to watch this match live on their TV sets in India on the Sony Ten Network channels. For live streaming options, fans can scroll below.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming Of PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Match?

Good news for the fans as the PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal clash in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 will be available on online platforms. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the live streaming online of the PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal match. However, it will be available for subscribers only. The streaming of the match is also likely to be available on JioTV. Arsenal have dominated teams in this group from the onset and this match will be no different. Expect a 1-2 win for the away team.

