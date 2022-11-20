For the first time in history, Qatar will be hosting the FIFA World Cup and will also be making their first appearance at the event. Since 1978 Qatar has been trying to qualify for the World Cup but coming short each time. Their wait ends here as they will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup from November 20 to December 18 across five different cities. Qatar is all set to make their debut in the World Cup, the Spanish manager Felix Sanchez who before managing the Qatar side also managed Qatar U-19 and U-23. Among the 26 players who will represent Qatar for the first time in the World Cup majority of them are from the current Qatar league champions Al-Sadd. Qatar’s most capped player and Al-Sadd attacker Hassan Al-Haydos will lead the side. FIFA World Cup 2022: Didier Deschamps Confirms No Replacement for Karim Benzema Will be Called in the France Squad

Qatar are in Group A for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and accompanying them are Ecuador, Senegal, and the Dutch giants, Netherlands. Playing their first-ever World Cup the whole Qatar side will be highly motivated. It will surely be a tough battle for the hosts to qualify for the next round but they will try their best to do so.

Qatar’s schedule at FIFA 2022 World Cup: Group A Fixtures

November 20, 2022 Qatar vs Ecuador November 25, 2022 Qatar vs Senegal November 29, 2022 Qatar vs Netherlands

Qatar Players to Watch Out At FIFA World Cup 2022

Almoez Ali Akram Afif Naif Al-Hadhrami Mohammed Muntari Homam Ahmed

Qatar 2022 World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Saad Alsheeb (Al-Sadd), Meshaal Barsham (Al-Sadd), Yousef Hassan (Al-Gharafa).

Defenders: Ro-Ro (Al-Sadd), Musaab Khidir (Al-Sadd), Tarek Salman (Al-Sadd), Bassam Al-Rawi (Al-Duhail), Boualem Khoukhi (Al-Sadd), Abdelkarim Hassan (Al-Sadd), Homam Ahmed (Al-Gharafa), Jassem Gaber (Al-Arabi).

Midfielders: Ali Assadalla (Al-Sadd), Assim Modibo (Al-Duhail), Mohammed Waad (Al-Sadd), Salem Al-Hajri (Al-Sadd), Moustafa Tarek (Al-Sadd), Karim Boudiaf (Al-Duhail), Abdelaziz Hatem (Al-Rayyan).

Forwards: Naif Alhadhrami (Al-Rayyan), Ahmed Alaaeldin (Al-Gharafa), Hassan Al-Haydos (Al-Sadd), Khalid Muneer (Al-Wakrah), Akram Afif (Al-Sadd), Almoez Ali (Al-Duhail), Ismail Mohamad (Al-Duhail), Mohamed Muntari (Al-Duhail).

