Chelsea have reportedly set their sights on Raheem Sterling. The winger could turn out to be the first big signing for the Blues this summer with him entering into his final year of contract for the English champions. Sterling has been one of the most sought-after players in the Premier League and Chelsea have emerged as one of the big clubs to be interested in the forward. Considering the fact that they are likely to lose out on Romelu Lukaku, they would need experience up front and Sterling could fit the bill. Chelsea Transfer News: Ousmane Dembele Set To Join Blues On a Free Transfer

With his Manchester City future uncertain, it would be the right time for Chelsea to lure away Sterling. The experienced forward has not been given a starting spot in the playing XI by Guardiola. He has scored 13 goals in 30 appearances in City's title-winning campaign. According to a report by Sky Italy, Chelsea are confident of signing Sterling this summer for £35m.

The Blues have also targetted Lewandowski and everything would depend on Lukaku's departure, who is likely to re-join Inter Milan on loan. Chelsea have also reported being interested in signing Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2022 10:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).