Barcelona will travel to Seville to take on Real Betis in the latest round of La Liga 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium on February 07, 2021 (late Sunday night). Both teams are coming into the game on the back of some decent results and will be hoping to continue that. Meanwhile, fans searching for Real Betis vs Barcelona live streaming can scroll down below for more details. RB vs BAR Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Team for Real Betis vs Barcelona Football Match.

Barcelona have been in terrific form in recent months and will be looking to build on that run and climb back to the second spot on the table with a win. Ronald Koeman will be tempted to make some changes following their quarter-final clash against Granada which will see fringe players get a chance but will face a tough task against Real Betis, who themselves are unbeaten in their last five league games and are competing for a Europa League spot.

When is Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Real Betis vs Barcelona match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Estadio Villamarin Stadium. The match will take place on February 08, 2021 (Monday) and the match is set to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, TV channels in India do not hold the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21. So, the Real Betis vs Barcelona match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available, fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Real Betis vs Barcelona for free.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2021 06:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).