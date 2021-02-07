Real Betis (RB) will host Barcelona (BAR) in the latest round of La Liga 2020-21 fixture. RB vs BAR clash will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium on February 7, 2021 (late Sunday night). Both teams are fighting for European spots and will be looking to go one step closer towards their objective. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Real Betis vs Barcelona Dream11 Team can scroll down below. Lionel Messi Distances Himself From PSG Rumours, To Decide Future In Summer.

Barcelona have recovered from their poor start of the season and are beginning to put some win under their belt as Ronald Koeman’s side is undefeated in their last 10 league games and have moved into one of the Champions League places. Meanwhile, Real Betis are undefeated in their last five games in the league and will be looking to continue that. Barcelona have had a good record at Villamarin in recent seasons.

RB vs BAR, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Marc Andre ter Stegen (BAR) must be your keeper for this game.

RB vs BAR, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Sidnei (RB), Jordi Alba (BAR) and Sergino Dest (BAR) must be your defenders.

RB vs BAR, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Joaquin (RB), Sergio Canales (RB), Frenkie de Jong (BAR) and Miralem Pjanic (BAR) must be your midfielders.

RB vs BAR, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Nabil Fekir (RB), Borja Iglesias (RB) and Antoine Griezmann (BAR) must be your forwards.

RB vs BAR, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Marc Andre ter Stegen (BAR), Sidnei (RB), Jordi Alba (BAR), Sergino Dest (BAR), Joaquin (RB), Sergio Canales (RB), Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Miralem Pjanic (BAR), Nabil Fekir (RB), Borja Iglesias (RB) and Antoine Griezmann (BAR).

Antoine Griezmann (BAR) must be your captain for this clash while Borja Iglesias (RB) can be selected as the vice-captain.

