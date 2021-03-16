Real Madrid is all set to take on Atalanta in the Champions League 2020-21. Ahead of the game, Real Madrid has announced a 19-member squad for the match which will be hosted later tonight at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. The major update is that Eden Hazard will not be a part of the squad and will be missing out on the tie due to an injury. Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UCL 2020-21 Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch UEFA Champions League Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

He didn’t even train with the team and Dani Carvajal, Mariano Diaz and Alvaro Odriozola are the ones who will continue to remain unavailable. The visiting team will be without the services of their midfield mainstay Remo Freuler. Bosko Sutalo and Hans Hateboer will also be the ones who will miss out on the tie. Berat Djimsiti has been named in the squad despite his uncertainty. Now, let's have a look at the squads declared by Real Madrid.

Squad for Atalanta

Now let's have a look at the predicted XI for both teams below:

Real Madrid: Courtois; Varane, Ramos, Nacho; Vazquez, Modric, Valverde, Kroos, Mendy; Rodrygo, Benzema

Atalanta: Sportiello; Toloi, Romero, Djimsiti; Maehle, de Roon, Pasalic, Gosens; Ilicic, Pessina; Muriel

Real Madrid might step into the game with a 3-5-2 formation, whereas Atalanta could step in with a 3-4-2-1 formation. Stay tuned to the page for more updates about the match.

