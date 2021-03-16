Real Madrid will start as huge favourites when they take on Atalanta at home in the second leg of their round of 16 UEFA Champions League tie. The Los Blancos lead the tie courtesy of a solitary goal scored in the dying minutes of the clash by Ferland Mendy. Their form of late though has been very dodgy with the attacking department in particular underperforming. Zinedine Zidane will be hoping his side lifts their game considering the Champions League represents their most solid bet at winning a trophy this campaign. Opponents Atalanta can be an unpredictable side to face and with the Italians winning three out of their last four since losing to the Spanish champions, they will edging to progress to the next round. Eden Hazard Injury Update: Real Madrid Star Set To Miss Atalanta Clash in UCL 2020-21.

Eden Hazard, who had recently made it to the matchday squad post an injury layoff, has now picked up another injury and is set to be out for 4-6 weeks. Casemiro is suspended for the tie, which is a massive blow for the hosts. Ernesto Valverde is set to take his place in central midfield with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos on either side of him. Karim Benzema is the in-form player in the team and Atalanta will do well to keep him quiet.

Remo Freuler is not available to feature against Real Madrid following his dismissal in the first leg. Berat Djimsiti was substituted early on for Atalanta against Spezia but he has now made it to the traveling squad. Luis Muriel is the lone striker for the visitors with Josip Ilicic and Matteo Pessina as the attack-minded midfielders.

When is Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Madrid vs Atalanta match in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 will be played at Alfredo di Stefano Stadium on March 17, 2021 (Wednesday). The match will begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Real Madrid vs Atalanta match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. So Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD and Sony Ten HD channels to catch the live-action of the UCL Group H match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those fans unable to follow the Real Madrid vs Atalanta match live on television can follow the clash online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Round of 16 UCL match online for fans in India. Real Madrid have the players to see out the Atalanta challenge and should win the match and tie comfortably.

