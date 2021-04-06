The battle between Real Madrid and Liverpool will take centre stage at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano for the Champions League 2021 match. The match will take place at 12.30 am IST. Ahead of the game, Real Marid has announced a 21-member squad for the first leg of the game and we have Sergio Ramos who has been excluded from Zinedine Zidane's squad. The Real Madrid captain has been injured and not a part of the squad. The last time the two teams met each other in 2018, we had an ugly injury of Mohamed Salah and it was Real Madrid who walked away with a 3-1 win. RMA vs LIV Dream11 Prediction in UCL 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Team for Real Madrid vs Liverpool Football Match.

Recalling the previous encounter, Jurgen Klopp said that they were not on a revenge mission. "We cannot get that feeling back or that anger or whatever so I don't even try. What I try is to prepare my team for tomorrow to show we are a good football team," said Jurgen Klopp during the press conference. The players from both sides have been sweating it out for the much important encounter.

Now, let's have a look at the 21-member squad declared by Real Madrid.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Varane, Militao, Nacho; Vazquez, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Mendy; Vinicius, Benzema

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

