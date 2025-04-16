Real Madrid will need to produce the mother of all comebacks when they take on Arsenal at the Bernabeu this evening in the UEFA Champions League. The Gunners thumped the Los Blancos 3-0 at home, producing one of their greatest displays in recent times. Mikel Arteta perfected the art of studying the opponents game play in the previous leg and he knows another disciplined showing by his team should see them reach the semis. Hosts Real Madrid on the other hand have spoken of Remontada at home and it will be interesting to see if they can achieve it. Aston Villa 3–2 Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League 2024–25: PSG Book UCL Semifinals Spot Despite Quarterfinals Second Leg Defeat to Villans.

Eduardo Camavinga received his marching order at the Emirates, and he is now suspended for Real Madrid. Kylian Mbappe is set to play as the lone striker up top with Jude Bellingham as the playmaker behind him. Rodrygo and Vincius Jr will occupy the wide positions with Luka Modric and Aurelien Tchouameni forming the double pivot in central midfield.

Thomas Partey will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game with the Arsenal midfielder getting injured in the last game. Mikel Merino has done well as the false 9 and he will continue to operate in that system. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli will look to create from out wide, hoping to use their pace to good effect.

When is Real Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Quarterfinal Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Real Madrid will eye a comeback as they will host Arsenal in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Thursday, April 17. The Real Madrid vs Arsenal match will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain and it starts at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Quarterfinal Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs Arsenal live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 SD/HD TV channels. For Real Madrid vs Arsenal online viewing options look below. Change in Champions League Knock-Out Games Format? Report Claims UEFA to Remove Extra-Time and Head Straight To Penalties.

How to Get Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Quarterfinal Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio Users can also watch the Real Madrid vs Arsenal match on the JioTV app for free. Real Madrid should win this game but progressing into the semis looks beyond them.

