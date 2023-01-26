Eyeing to end their Copa del Rey draught Real Madrid will look to put up their best version when they meet city rivals Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinal of Copa del Rey 2022-23. The Los Blancos have been going through a phase of loss of form lately and that has pushed them behind by three points from table toppers Barcelona in the La Liga. In the last round of the Copa del Rey, against Villarreal, they were behind for the most part of the game but made a late comeback to edge over the yellow submarines. They also returned back to winning ways in the league by securing a 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao. Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, failed to show consistency this season and dropped points more often. Although the Los Colchoneros secured a 2-0 away win over Levante in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey, before claiming maximum points in La Liga with a 3-0 home victory against Valladolid last weekend, they will not be too confident about their chances of victory. The only thing that gives them slight advantage is Real Madrid's poor record in the competition. Atletico Madrid versus Real Madrid will start at 1:30 am IST. Barcelona 1-0 Real Sociedad, Copa Del Rey 2022-23 Quarterfinal: Blaugranas Ride On Ousmane Dembele's Winner to Take Entry Into the Semifinals (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

As for Atletico, Stefan Savic and Sergio Reguilon are both available to return from suspension and will be in contention to start at centre-back and left-back respectively. However, central defender Jose Gimenez, who has missed the last three matches with a muscle problem, remains doubtful and is unlikely to be thrown straight back into the first XI if he is deemed fit to return. However, new signing Memphis Depay might start this game.

The Los Blancos is suffering from injuries in a few key positions. The quartet of Real Madrid Aurelien Tchouameni (calf), Dani Carvajal (muscle), Eden Hazard and Lucas Vazquez (both ankle) are all unavailable for selection as they continue to recover from injury. However, Los Blancos have been boosted by the return of Austria international David Alaba, with Ancelotti confirming that the defender "will play" against Atletico after recovering from a calf problem. Carlo might have to rotate a few players as there is concerns of fatigue in the squad. Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos can start this game providing rest to senior regulars Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. Cristiano Ronaldo Trains With Al-Nassr Teammates Ahead of Saudi Super Cup 2023 Semifinal vs Al-Ittihad (See Pics and Video).

When is Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey 2022-23 will be played on January 27, 2023 (Friday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will commence at the Santiago Bernabeu, Villarreal.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey 2022-23 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the Copa del Rey in India and hence, the live telecast of this match will not be available.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey 2022-23 Football Match?

With there being no official broadcast partner, fans will be unable to watch live streaming of this Copa del Rey contest on their devices, in India. However, they can catch live updates of the game from the team's social media handles.

