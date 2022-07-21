Sports world has witnessed many legendary and century-old rivalries across the globe. One of the most famous football rivalries, if not the most, is between Real Madrid and Barcelona, the two stalwarts from Spain. The heavyweights from the Spanish capital and Catalan Province have always delivered magical nights and afternoons in the famous 'El Clasico,' the mother of all Clasicos. The Royal Whites first locked horns with their Catalunya counterparts in 1902 Copa Del Rey in which Barca emerged victorious, overcoming a star-studded Real side. And from then, the charm of this rivalry has spread out all over the world. Real and Barca both have possessed world class players and coaches over the years, with fighting each other for the prestigious La Liga and Copa Del Rey titles. On July 24, 2022 the two European giants meet again in a club friendly in USA and it will be the 284 meetings in total between the two elites. Ahead of this upcoming 'El Clasico, here at Latestly, we take a look at the head-to-head records of this fixture in the past years and the records of the players. Lionel Messi Birthday Special: 5 Unbelievable Records Held by the Argentina and PSG Star

Real Madrid vs Barcelona H2H Record in El Clasico

Real Madrid and Barcelona have featured in total 250 El Clasicos so far till date in the competitive fixtures. However, more 33 El Clasicos were played between the two in club friendlies and non-competitive tournament. The 24th July, 2022 club friendly in USA would be the 284th meeting between the two Spanish giants. Meanwhile, in the competitive fixtures, the record between the two is extremely tight, with both the teams sitting next to each other in terms of victories. Out of 250 competitive El Clasicos the Los Blancos have won 100 times and Blaugranas tasted victory on 98 occasions while they settled for a draw for 52 times in the history so far.

Tournaments No. of Games Real Madrid Victories Barcelona Victories Draws La Liga 185 76 74 35 UEFA Champions League (UCL) 8 3 2 3 Copa Del Rey 35 12 15 8 Other Competitive Fixtures 22 9 7 6 Total No. of Games 250 100 98 52

Top scorer in El Clasico: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 26 goals.

Most Number of appearances as a Player: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) and Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 45 appearances.

Most Assists in El Clasico: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14 assists

Biggest Win in El Clasico: Real Madrid (11-1 win at Copa Del Rey, 1943)

Real Madrid and Barcelona share a century-old history in the world football as it is believed that Los Blancos were established to compete with the Catalan side. From La Liga to UEFA Champions League, the essence of El Clasico has taken football rivalry to a whole new level where fans and pundits sit in awe to watch 22 individuals fight on the ground for honour of the crest of their respective side, and they do not shy away from entertaining the crowd as well as the whole world. In the recently concluded El Clasico, Barcelona got the better of Los Blancos as they defeated current European champions 4-0 in the Royal Whites' own backyard. However, with the USA El Clasico knocking at the door, Real Madrid would hope to clinch victory over a resurgent Barca side, who have recently decimated David Beckham's Inter Miami 6-0 in a club friendly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2022 04:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).