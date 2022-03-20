Real Madrid and Barcelona renew their rivalry as the two teams face off against each other in the 249th competitive El Clasico in the latest round of fixtures in La Liga 2021-22. The clash will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on March 20, 2022 (late Sunday night) as both teams aim for maximum points. So ahead of El Clasico 2022, we take a look at the last five Real Madrid vs Barcelona results in La Liga. Karim Benzema Surpasses Thierry Henry To Become Top French Goalscorer of All Time.

This match is likely to be very different from their first meeting in the league this season where the Los Blancos emerged as winners. Real Madrid are the champions-elect this season and enter the game in a five-game undefeated run. Meanwhile, Barcelona are starting to find their feet under Xavi and have been performing close to the standards expected from them and are on an 11-match undefeated run in all competitions.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Last Five Results in La Liga

Sr No Date Result 1 October 24, 2021 Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid 2 April 10, 2021 Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona 3 October 24, 2020 Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid 4 March 01, 2020 Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona 5 December 18, 2019 Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid

Real Madrid have dominated Barcelona in their recent meetings, winning the last five encounters between them in all competitions and will look to continue that. However, Xavi's men will be hoping to put an end to that poor run and get back to winning ways against their rivals.

