Real Madrid will be aiming to continue their unbeaten start to the new La Liga campaign when they face early season strugglers Celta Vigo in the latest round of matches. The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo clash will be played at the Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on September 12, 2021 (Sunday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Dani Carvajal Leads Real Madrid to 1-0 Win Against Real Betis in La Liga 2021-22.

Real Madrid return back to the iconic Bernabeu Stadium after 560 days away due to the construction works and will be hoping for all three points. Carlo Ancelotti will be without David Alaba for the clash but can count on new signing Eduardo Camavinga. Meanwhile, Celta Vigo are struggling near the bottom of the table, with just one point from three games and will be aiming to turn the corner. Real Madrid Sign Young French Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga From Rennes on Deadline Day.

When is Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo match in La Liga 2021-22 will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Satdium in Madrid. The game will be held on September 13, 2021 (Monday) and it is scheduled to start at 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 are the official broadcasters of La Liga 2021-22 in India and will telecast the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo match live on its channels. Fans can tune into MTV SD/HD channel to catch the live action on TV.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans can also catch La Liga 2021-22 action on online platforms as well as Voot Select will provide the live streaming of its matches. Voot Select app and website will stream the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo game online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2021 05:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).