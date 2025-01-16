Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid met with a huge setback in their last outing as Barcelona dominated them in the Spanish Super Cup 2024-25 final. It was a very unexpected outcome for Real Madrid. This will only make this worse for Carlo Ancelotti's future at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Earlier some reports also claimed that this will be the last season for Carlo Ancelotti after a not-so-good start to the 2024-25 season. There are some concerns when it comes to Real Madrid's defence. Barcelona's attack easily found spaces in Real Madrid's penalty area and due to this they scored a good number of goals. Barcelona 5-1 Real Betis, Copa del Rey 2024-25: Lamine Yamal, Gavi, Raphinha and Others Shine as Hansi Flick's Men Cruise Into Quarterfinals (Goals Video Highlights).

Raul Asencio is going to be a big asset to Real Madrid as after he was brought on the field, Real Madrid did not conceive any more goals. Asencio easily pocketed Robert Lewandowski and other attackers of Barcelona. For Real Madrid, an outing against Celta Vigo is going to be an easy one. But they should start working on their mistakes from this point on. Real Madrid can meet with Barcelona once again if they successfully beat Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey 2024-25 round of 16 match.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Copa del Rey 2024–25 Match?

Kylian Mbappe has been consistent in scoring for Los Blancos and is also a crucial part of Carlo Ancelotti's plan. Mbappe was spotted training alongside his Real Madrid players which means he is going to be part of the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Spanish Cup 2024-25 match. The French striker also displayed improvement and was not caught in the offside trap of Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup 2024-25 final.

Kylian Mbappe has to step up for Real Madrid more and more, especially in big matches so that they will have a confidence boost. Most importantly, Carlo Ancelotti has to thing about changing player selection for the upcoming games so that they can have a good build-up for coming matches.

