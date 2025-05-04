Defending champions Real Madrid CF will be hosting RC Celta de Vigo in their next La Liga 2024-25 match. The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo La Liga 2024-25 match is the 34th scheduled match in the league for both teams, and it is set to be played at Real Madrid's den, the iconic Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. Hosts Real Madrid currently are trailing by big seven points against leaders and arch-rivals FC Barcelona in the race to the La Liga 2024-25 title, although Los Blancos have played a match less so far. Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti Agrees To Take Over As Brazil National Football Team Head Coach in June: Reports.

Real Madrid are currently placed at the second spot in the ongoing Spanish top tier and are the only threat to Barca's trophy hopes, as derby rivals Atletico Madrid can reach a maximum of 79 points, a mark Barca have reached, so their chances are next to no. Loss of points in the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo La Liga 2024-25 match, against a seventh-placed opponent would further puncture their title hopes.

When is Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Real Madrid CF will host RC Celta de Vigo in La Liga 2024-25 on Sunday, May 4. The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo match is set to be played at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid and it starts at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, La Liga 2024-25 does not have an official broadcast partner in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo live telecast on any TV channel. For Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo online viewing options, read below. Real Madrid 1-0 Athletic Club, La Liga 2024-25: Federico Valverde's Stoppage-Time Strike Helps Los Blancos Gain Crucial Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

How to Get Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

GXR World is the official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India, Fans in India will be able to watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo free live streaming on the GXR World app and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 04, 2025 02:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).