Real Madrid have had a few hiccups over the last few games in the Spanish La Liga, which has given the likes of Girona and Barcelona a sniff at the title. The Los Blancos still enjoy a lengthy lead at the top of the points table with 66 points from 27 games, four more than second placed Girona and with a game in hand. They had a pulsating draw with Valencia in their last league contest but Carlo Ancelotti knows his team will now must make the remaining games of the season count starting this evening. Opponents Celta Vigo are involved in the relegation battle and defeat here could place them in the bottom three. Real Madrid versus Celta Vigo will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 11:00 PM IST. La Liga 2023–24: Atletico Madrid Loses at Cadiz Ahead of UEFA Champions League Test Against Inter Milan; Girona FC Wins To Reclaim Second Spot.

Jude Bellingham appealed his suspension but lose the case which means he will not be available for the game. Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, and David Alaba are ruled out of the game owing to injuries. Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo will lead the attack and Brahim Diaz will slot in behind as the attacking midfielder. Both Luks Modric and Toni Kroos get a game in midfield with Ancelotti opting for experience here.

Iago Aspas is all set to start for Celta Vigo as he returns from suspension to give a lift to the visitors. He will partner Jorgen Strand Larsen in the attacking third with Luca de la Torre and Fran Beltran in central midfield. Oscar Mingueza and Jonathan Bamba will look to create chances from out wide.

When is Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo La Liga 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Real Madrid would be facing Celta Vigo at home in the La Liga 2023-24 on Sunday, March 10. The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain and it will start at 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). ‘Hala Madrid!’ Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Real Madrid As Los Blancos Celebrate 122nd Birth Anniversary.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of the LaLiga 2023-24 season. La Liga matches are available for live telecast on the Sports 18 network and Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo match is likely to be available on the Sports 18 Network SD/HD channels. For live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the LaLiga 2023-24 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo football match on the JioCinema app and website. Real Madrid will make light work of Celta Vigo and should secure an easy win here.

