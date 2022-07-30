Real Madrid and Juventus both will be playing their third pre-season friendly against each other on July 31 (Sunday) at 7:30 am (IST) in the Rose Bowl stadium in California, USA. They have competed against each other, on quite a few occasions including the Champions cup finals a couple of times, and Madrid came out victorious in both. Fans searching for Real Madrid vs Juventus, pre-season-friendly live streaming details can scroll down below. Real Madrid 2–2 Club America: Eden Hazard Scores but Los Blancos Remain Winless in Pre-Season (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal is expected to make an appearance after overcoming an ankle injury. Thibaut Courtois, Alaba, Militao, Federico Valverde, and Rodrygo are set to come back after being rested against Club America. Vinicius Junior is yet again expected to start the match on the left wing, supporting the forward Benzema or Hazard as the match goes on.

The return of Paul Pogba turns into a piece of sad news for the fans as he suffered a knee injury during the match against Guadalajara and the midfielder might also miss this game. Staring in goal once again will be Wojciech Szczęsny, standing behind captain Bonucci as he will be needed to face the Spaniards. McKennie and Vlahovic were some of the notable absentees in the previous games, but are expected to be featured in the starting XI against Madrid as the manager Allegri has stated.

When is Real Madrid vs Juventus, Club Friendlies 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Real Madrid vs Juventus friendly clash will be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium on July 31, 2022 (Sunday). The game has a start time of 07:30 AM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Real Madrid vs Juventus, Club Friendlies 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are likely to broadcast the match in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 1 channel to watch the Real Madrid vs Juventus, club-friendly encounter on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Real Madrid vs Juventus, Club Friendlies 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports, will provide the live streaming of the encounter. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to catch the action of Real Madrid vs Juventus online. Anyone can come out on top as the Spanish and the Italian giants face each other for one more time.

